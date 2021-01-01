Transformative brands,
made extraordinary
by design.
We're proud to be the
world's largest specialist
brand and design group.
More than 1,200 curious
and creative minds,
spanning 20+ countries.
What’s new
News
Celebrating Accessibility Day
with {access}ories
Learn More
Thinking
Supercharging sonic
Landor & Fitch acquires
sonic branding agency amp
Learn More
work
De'Longhi
Coffee as art
Learn More
Work
Full’r
Celebrating carefree
and indulgent
Learn More
News
Topo Chico
Wins at the iF Design 2023 Award
Learn More
Brand
strategy
We use brand strategy as a platform for action and catalyst for change
Brand
expression
Expressing the iconic assets of your brand's visual, verbal, sound and sense
Brand
experience
Creating ownable, connected brand experiences through physical, human and digital design
Brand-led employee
experience
We align employees to embody the brand, own the company purpose and deliver on the strategy
Brand
management
Creating principles, frameworks, training and tools that inspire brand coherence
Brand
performance
Measuring and tracking today and predicting the outcomes for tomorrow